A new day. A new walk in the winter cold.

You reach the bookstore. Like on all the other days, a small sign, OPEN, hangs from the handle. You open the door. As always, there’s the tinkle of the small bell above the door. You enter and close the door behind you as quickly as you can.

Bookcase after bookcase of books. Books on the left. Books on the right. Bookcases in the middle.

And the woman at the cash. She has looked up from her reading. You smile at her and she smiles back.

You have the feeling of home.

Soon you’re in the comfortable stuffed armchair with Love Poems for You in your hands. You turn to the table of contents.

So many love poems.

But you’re not going to choose. For now, you rather prefer being methodical. One after the other.

Yesterday you read The Gently Falling Rain.

You turn to it again.

You nod and take a deep breath.

Then you turn back to the table of contents. Today is another day.

You like the next title. Time for the House by the River.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

Posted March 7, 2025