This morning, a memory from childhood. And another from my teen years. And another from even later. Over and over, a sense of confusion, anyway of not being able to make sense of things.

I’m seven or maybe eight. Jewish friends of my supposedly Christian parents (meaning, we celebrated Christmas and Easter, but that was it) were invited for Christmas. A gift they brought: a child’s version of the Bible. I remember that book. It started with how the world came to be, something I had never thought about. So that’s how it happened!

I’m not going to tell the whole story, just the part where I stopped, and read what I was reading over and over. The first two people had two sons. One of them killed animals for God, the other burned something, grains. I was sure God would be so angry with the brother who killed animals. He was not. He preferred that brother. It made no sense to me. I was sure it was that my reading was not good enough. So I read the words over and over again. The words always said the same thing.

I can’t remember why I didn’t go to my father or mother. Somehow I didn’t expect an answer.

I also have a memory of great pride from that time. A poem I wrote.



Little brook

Going along,

Where are you going?

Where have you gone?

Something like that. Yes, that was me, way back then, already wondering - and proud of my poem about my wondering.

_____________

Another memory, from years later. I came to dating late, when I got to university. Again, confusion. What was okay? What didn’t I want? And as for my friends, what about them? What did they think? What would they do? I had two girlfriends. I tried talking with both. One had never gone on a date. The other did not understand my uncertainty and confusion. I was left on my own.

There was also joy at the time. What comes to mind is feeling joy when learning. I remember a biology class. I learned about a whole world I could not see, like the world of DNA. So much pleasure learning about that.

_____________

University ended. What next? The whole world was confusing to me. I had no idea what to do, where to go. I had no idea what was possible, what work might be available. As for childhood dreams, I did not give them up, and I also did not know what to do.

_____________

And now I’m in some in-between time. I don’t know quite where I’m headed. By now I’ve done so much both exploring and doing.

The last couple of days, one thing has come to me about something I’d like to have - a membership community, with people who want to be connected to me, all of us with our confusions and uncertainties, also with our discoveries and joys.

I have a long history - almost 30 years of being a college and university prof - and years of being a group leader and coach. I’ve also been a lifelong explorer.

In my image, I see myself as the group leader, kind of keeping us on track and also bringing to the group whatever in the world is pulling my attention. I also see everyone in the group having quite a bit of input.

A few years ago, I took a course on creating courses. I did create a course, but I never taught it. I never wanted to teach it. I don’t see myself as having a set chunk of information I want to pass on. As in: take this course and you will know what is going on in the world and how to deal with people closed to knowing. I don’t have such words of certainty.

But I would love to be the leader (if that’s the right word) with a community of explorers.

A question I have here. Would it interest you, to be in such a community?

Please let me know, either in the comments, or by sending me an email: elsa@fullflourishing.com

Note: nothing is certain here. This is just exploring.

A final thing. Today is my birthday. It feels like a very good day.



JOURNEY. STRANGE JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW



Posted April 24, 2025