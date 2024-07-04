Yesterday there was the first meeting of the connection group. We were a tiny group that took on a huge topic. Conversations that touch us in some way, that leave us changed in some way. We all could remember such conversations.

Next Wednesday we meet again.

You’re welcome to join in. In fact, this is an invitation.

Come see if it suits you.

Please let me know if you’re interested. Press reply or email me at: elsaiselsa@substack.com

TIME: WEDNESDAY, JULY 10, 3 pm EASTERN

noon Pacific

8 pm UK time

9 pm most of Europe

CONVERSATION THAT COUNT - CONVERSATIONS THAT LEAVE US FEELING CONNECTED TO EACH OTHER



Posted July 4, 2024