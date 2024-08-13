An email with 2 maps just landed in my inbox. The maps got my attention. 2 generations. Huge changes. They give an answer to how important education is. They also show what is going on with education. The huge dangers.

(Note, in the US, red is the color of the Republicans, blue is the color of the Democrats. The most important thing here: the 100% switch from one generation to the next, on which ideology is most popular.)

This map shows how Americans age 45+ voted in the last midterm elections.

This map shows how hardworking Americans and patriots feel about our country.

THIS IS HOW 18-29-YEAR-OLDS VOTED IN THE LAST MIDTERMS.

This map shows the future of America, if we continue to allow the left to dominate our education, media, and entertainment.

How did this happen?

We send our kids to an education system dominated by leftist Marxists. Now, Hamas-loving Islamists are also part of our teacher ranks. Below are a few examples and quotes by university educators and administrators guiding our young people today:

“Racism and xenophobia are just as American as baseball and apple pie.” -Abdul-Malik Ryan, DePaul University

Allyn Walker, who is openly transgender, stepped down from a position at Old Dominion University after working to normalize the term “MAP (Minor Attracted Persons),” and has since landed a new job at Johns Hopkins University.

“The white race is the biggest murderer, rapist, pillager, and thief of the modern world.” -Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of The NYT 1619 Project and current Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University.

“The ‘goodness’ of cops is unimportant. They are employed in an institution meant to eradicate Blackness. The philosophical principles of being a police officer are racist and anti-Black.”-Jenn Jackson, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Syracuse University

Stephanie Baran, a sociology instructor at Nicholls State University, describes herself as a “vulgar Marxist” because she desires “to see the entire dismantling of the system versus the other, softer, kinder, brutal Marxists.”

Robyn Henderson-Espinoza—aka Roberto Che Espinoza—is a faculty member at Duke Divinity School, offering a course about “decolonizing” Jesus and his “myths and teachings that have been institutionalized.”

Columbia professor Joseph Massad called the 10/7 Hamas massacre of Israeli and American citizens "awesome." Meanwhile at Cornell, Professor of History Russell Rickford announced his “exhilaration” over the murder of innocent Israeli civilians.

PragerU needs your help to make sure America's students hear the truth about our shared values and traditions that make America the greatest nation on Earth before it's too late.

Many Americans allow their kids to spend hours online every day, seeing social media posts with anti-American, anti-West, anti-God messaging.



We’re allowing our youth to be taught destructive ideas and lies that are ruining our country. We’re allowing them to be taught to hate America, the West, and its allies.

And it shows. According to exit polls, 63% of voters ages 18 to 29 voted for leftist politicians in the 2022 midterm elections. That means a majority of Gen Z support anti-American, left-wing policies, such as socialism/Marxism, wide open borders, higher taxes, more handouts, and soft-on-crime policies.

Education got us into this mess. Education is the only thing that will get us out.

Millions of 14-year-olds who are in class and online today…are just a few short years away from being the decision-makers of tomorrow.



Are we going to give up on our youth? Or leave it to chance that they grow up and change their mind after it is too late? Young Americans will make terrible decisions about our leaders, our national security, and our public policies if we don't invest in teaching them the truth!

We must do everything in our power TODAY to save America.